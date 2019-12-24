French Ligue 1 side, Lille, will reject any offer for their Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen when the European transfer window opens in January.

Osimhen has been in fine form for the French side, scoring 13 goals since joining from Belgian side Sporting Charlero in August.

His goalscoring exploits have interests from English Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

According to French newspaper L’Equipe, the Eagles striker is expected to remain in France till June despite the interests.

“Lille have stated their intention to refuse all offers made for next month for their key players, Victor Osimhen and central defender Gabriel,” L’Équipe revealed.

“They are also unlikely to be any arrivals also in January but that depends on the fitness of Timothy Weah, which could see Lille tempted to land a backup to support Osimhen and Loic Remy.”

Osimhen still has four-and-a-half years left on a five-year deal he signed with Lille in 2019.

Lille are currently fourth in Ligue 1, 14 points behind league-leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

