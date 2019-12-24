The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello on Monday lost his eldest sister Hajia Rabiat Bello, following a protracted illness.

The governor who disclosed this in a press statement on Tuesday through his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammed Onogu stated that the family of Alhaji Bello Ipemida Ochi regret to announce the death of their beloved daughter Hajia Rabiat Bello following a protracted illness at age 59.

The sad event took place late hours of Monday as the 3-day Fidau prayers for the peaceful repose of late Hajia Rabiat will come up on Thursday, 26th of December 2019 at her residence in Agassa , Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State.

