Mikel Arteta says Freddie Ljungberg will remain at Arsenal as a member of his backroom staff after gaining “a really good impression” of the Swede during discussions over his future.

Ljungberg was made interim head coach following Unai Emery’s sacking last month, but it was unclear whether he would remain at the Emirates following Arteta’s appointment.

Mikel Arteta:

Ljungberg led Arsenal to just one win from his six games in charge, but Arteta says he was “very positive” when talking to him after their 0-0 draw at Everton on Saturday.

