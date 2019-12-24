The Osun State Deputy Governor, Olugboyega Alabi, has warned members of the public against transacting any business with a suspected fraudster parading herself as his wife.

Alabi, in a public disclaimer he personally signed, said the suspected fraudster had been buying things on credit from the people with the claim that he was married to him.

A copy of the disclaimer was sent to our correspondent by one of the deputy governor’s media aides, Adeniyi Akinromade, on Monday evening.

While noting that no one in his household buys things on credit, Alabi warned that he would not be liable for any transaction done with the said fraudster.

The public disclaimer partly read, “It has come to my knowledge that an unscrupulous individual (lady) has been parading herself as my wife to innocent/unsuspecting members of the public and pledging my credit to collect valuables from innocent members of the public.

“The general public is hereby warned that my marital status remains unchanged in line with my official records and no lady or woman has my consent or is so authorised to pledge my credit or collect any goods on my behalf.

“I will not accept liability for such transactions.”

(Punch)

