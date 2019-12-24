Everton Football Club has revealed the final designs of its new 52,000-seater stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, on Liverpool’s waterfront.

The documents submitted to Liverpool City Council feature refreshed designs for the proposed 52,000-seater structure to those revealed during the summer. The plans will cost an estimated £500m.

Having been at their current Goodison home since 1892, Everton also hopes to build a community-led legacy project on the site.

Everton is currently 15th in the table after a disappointing start but new manager Carlo Ancelotti is confident he can get them going again.

