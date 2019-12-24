Former President of Nigeria, Gooodluck Jonathan’s house has been attacked by gunmen, leaving a soldier and others dead in Bayelsa.

The soldier was killed on guard duty at the courtyard Jonathan, situated close to the bank of the river at Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.

The Nation reports that a source who spoke in confidence, said the gunmen came through the river on five speedboats and opened fire on the soldiers.

“Armed men who came in about five boats attacked the home of former President Jonathan.

“A security personal attached to the former president was killed and about three of the gunmen were shot dead,” said the source.

A youth leader also described the attack on Jonathan’s house as disturbing.

