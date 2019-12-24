Barcelona remain determined to bring Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar back to Camp Nou and will launch a renewed transfer offensive in the summer window.

The Brazilian was involved in a long-running transfer saga this summer, but PSG eventually refused to budge despite Neymar’s clear desire to return to his former club.

READ ALSO: Everton unveils final design for new stadium



Nevertheless, he has continued to perform superbly since his return from injury in recent weeks, and, according to sources close to the club, Barca are ready to make him their number one priority again.

This summer, they also engineered deals for Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann and Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong, but will be fully focused on Neymar next time around.

It is understood that Barcelona hope to raise around half the likely transfer fee of €222 million (£190m/$246m) through player sales, Goal reports.

The figure of €222m was demanded by PSG sporting director Leonardo at the end of last summer, though it remains to be seen whether this number will remain fixed.

Neymar will be a year older and with a year less on his contract, though much could depend on his form in the Champions League knockout stages.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

