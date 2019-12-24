Some bank officials have assured customers of prompt operations of their Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in the festive season.

The officials who spoke to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on grounds of anonymity, said that most ATM malfunctioning was as a result of `cash jam’.

An official of one of the new generation banks said the bank would ensure proper loading of money on their ATM

According to him, most ATMs have numbers written on them which customers can call to address the machine issues.

“Also, customers can beckon on the security guards that work in each branch where the ATM is located to call the cash officers so they can fix the problem., but most times the problem is cash jam.

“In our bank, there are people that come to work on ATM duty at the branch and one person cannot attend to ATM, it has to be two persons.”

Another banker who also pleaded anonymity, urged customers to also patronise `quick money’ agents operating in so many parts of the country.

Meanwhile, bank customers have appealed to various banks to improve their Automated Teller Machine (ATM) operations to avert cases of non-dispersal of cash during the festive season.

Mrs Patience Akeem, a public servant observed that most automated machines did not function optimally during the festive season.

“During the celebrations, most ATMs do not work or dispense cash and this is the period when people need cash urgently to solve some issues.

“In some days, even banks do not work, so if ATMs and PoS don’t pay, how will people manage,’’ she queried.

Mr Ibe Onyema, an artisan said that the introduction of `quick money’ agents in business areas was an alternative to long ATM queues.

(NAN)

