Arsenal have been handed a major injury boost ahead of their Thursday night Premier League match against Bournemouth.

Mesut Ozil and Hector Bellerin missed last week’s 0-0 draw against Everton, but have been passed fit for the tie against the Cherries.

According to the club’s official website, Ozil is fully fit and will be in contention for the tie, while Bellerin will be assessed on Thursday but there are ‘high’ chances he will be ready.

The Spaniard has missed the last three matches with a hamstring injury, but his return boosts Mikel Arteta’s side ahead of a busy schedule.

The club has also been boosted by the return of Dani Ceballos, who has been out since a Europa League match against Vitoria de Guimaraes in November.

The Spaniard, on loan from Real Madrid, posted a photo while in training with the caption; ‘First training after comeback! Counting the minutes to be back on the field! I am ready! Let’s go Gunners!

