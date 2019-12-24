9ice -Nigerian singer Abolore Adegbola Akande aka 9ice is set to marry one of his baby mamas, Sunkami this weekend, report says.

The two welcomed their first daughter, Michelle Abolanle Akande, five years ago.

READ ALSO: ‘See What 9ice’s Ex-wife, Toni Payne Said About His Music After Series of Backlash



Daily Times reports that this is the third time the singer will be getting married.

The Gongo Aso singer’s second marriage was through Skype in August, 2018, when he tied the knot with a U.S-based engineer, Adetola Anifalaje, and the union is blessed with a girl.

While his first marriage was to Toni Payne in 2008 and they had a child together. After it collapsed, he got into a relationship with Vickie Godis who bore him a set of twins who have since stopped bearing his surname due to his absence from their lives.

Then he moved on to Sunkanmi who bore him a girl in 2014, after which their relationship went sour. He then proceeded to marry Adetola in 2018 and now heading back to marry Sunkanmi (Kemi Filani)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

