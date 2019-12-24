Yuletide: Equity market sheds N189bn amidst selling pressure

As the Nigeria Stocks Exchange (NSE) closes today for Christmas celebrations, the equity market on Monday shed N198 billion worth of investments.

For instance, the NSE market capitalisation, representing investors’ worth declined by 1.5 per cent or N198 billion to close yesterday trading at N12.606 trillion from N12.804 trillion it closed last Friday.

Also, the All-Share Index, ASI closed the first trading session of the week with a negative performance as it significantly dropped by 1.55 per cent to close at 26,115.80 bps.

Although, the negative performance came on the back of declines in blue-chip companies, such as MTN Nigeria dropping by (-667bps), Dangote Sugar (-302bps) and Guaranty Trust Bank (-101bps) among others.

On the other hand, daily activity closed mixed with total volume traded declining 44.74 per cent while value traded rose marginally by 3.96 per cent with trades in the Banking stocks accounting for over 60.00 per cent of total turnover.

However, market breadth for the day closed positive as 17 stocks gained while 14 declined.

Dickson colluded with APC to lose Bayelsa State – Wike

Meanwhile, AG Leventis led the gainers’ chart as it went up by 10 per cent or five kobo to close at N0.55kobo followed by Japaul which went up by 10 per cent or 2 kobo to close at N0.22. Nahco garnered 8.96 per cent or 19 kobo to close at N2.31 followed by Linkage Assurance which went up by 8.16 per cent or 4 kobo to close at N0.53 while Jaiz Bank gained 6.06 per cent or four kobo to close at N0.70.

Cornerstone Insurance led the laggards’ chart dropping by 9.52 per cent or four kobo to close at N0.38 followed by Transcorp Hotel which dipped by 9.26 per cent or 50 kobo to close at N4.90.

Ekobank Transnational Incorporated shed 9.09 per cent or 60 kobo to close at N6.00 per share followed by First Bank Nigeria Holding, FBNH which declined by 7.69 per cent or 50 kobo to close at N6.00 per share, while MTN Nigeria depreciated by 6.67 per cent or N7.50 to close at N105.00 per share.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

