The Lagos State Police Command has said that House of Representatives member, Shina Peller was arrested and detention because hee mobilised over 50 thugs to attack Maroko Police Station to move some vehicles the police had towed from Peller’s club, Quilox.

Shina Peller

Some of the customers’vehicles at Peller’s club, Quilox, caused gridlock on Monday and the police intervened by towing three of the vehicles.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said Peller’s club, Quilox, was fond of obstructing free flow of traffic.

He explained that the lawmaker had been warned many times, but he refused to do anything about it.

He said, “The honourable is the owner of that club and his customers are fond of parking on the road and blocking the road. If you want to pass that place, you will have tough times.

“Up till 9am, the club was still on. They refused to remove their vehicles and Lagosians were seriously disturbed. Even Mr Governor was affected this morning. He had to manoeuvre his way through it.

“This man had been talked to many times, but he refused to listen. This morning, our patrol vehicles towed three vehicles out of that place so that people could pass.

“This honourable mobilised over 50 thugs to attack Maroko Police Station to move those vehicles out. We had to send reinforcement from neighbouring stations before they were able to curtail the situation. That was how he was arrested with five of the thugs, while others escaped. We had to exercise a lot of restraints.

“They have been moved to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, where they are being investigated

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

