Libya’s UN-backed government had “no alternative” to seeking military help from Turkey, Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj said in a Monday interview.

Since April, al-Serraj’s Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) has been under attack from the forces of military strongman Khalifa Haftar who are based in Libya’s east.

At the weekend, lawmakers in Ankara endorsed a comprehensive military pact with Tripoli which allows Turkey to deploy military training personnel and equipment to Libya upon request.

“We are being accused now of bringing in Turkish tanks and drones.

“Excuse me, but what did you expect, that our government would stand by doing nothing while the capital is being devastated, filled with blood, occupied.

“Anyone criticizing us should first ask themselves what they would have done in our place and will see that we had no alternative,’’ al-Serraj told Italy’s Corriere della Sera daily.

According to the premier, nine months on, the war continues.

“I am sure that we will prevail and Haftar is destined to be judged by an international tribunal,’’ al-Serraj said.

The premier also defended a controversial maritime deal with Turkey which has been criticised by Greece, Cyprus and the whole European Union.

“Anyone who has objections can appeal to international law and eventually to the international arbitration tribunal, and Greek protests are misplaced and too shrill,’’ he said.

The crisis in Libya has precipitated in recent weeks as foreign powers have taken a more direct role in the conflict.

While Tripoli is relying on Turkish military help, Russian mercenaries are reportedly helping Haftar’s side.

