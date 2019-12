Vandals have cut off the nose of a statue of Zlatan Ibrahimovic outside Malmo’s stadium in Sweden.

It is the latest act of vandalism directed at the statue since it was announced that Ibrahimovic had invested in a rival club last month.

Former Sweden striker Ibrahimovic, 38, made his professional debut for Malmo 20 years ago.

The statue’s artist Peter Linde has appealed for people to stop the vandalism.

