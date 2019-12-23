The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has waded into the dispute between Govs. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa and Nyesom Wike of Rivers over oil.

The party disclosed this in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Monday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan said that the national leadership of the party, having noted the issue, had activated the party’s internal reconciliation mechanism to settle the matter amicably.

“The PDP recognises that the tone of disagreements between the two respected governors were skin-deep and only borne out of their love and zeal for their respective states.

“The PDP leadership hereby urges both Gov. Wike and Dickson, as eminent leaders and frontline stakeholders in our party, to sheathe their swords while the leadership harmoniously resolves the issue,”he said.

Ologbondiyan assured all PDP leaders, critical stakeholders, members and supporters, particularly in Rivers and Bayelsa that the issue was being resolved, urging them to remain calm and united.

“The PDP restates that it remains one big indivisible family and will not allow anything to undermine its unity and focus, especially at this trying time in the history of our nation.”

