The member representing Ezza South/ Ikwo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Chinedu Ogah has backed the over N30bn appropriated for the National Assembly in the 2020 budget.

Chatting with selected Journalists in Abakaliki to mark his one month in the National Assembly, the lawmaker noted that the money would be utilised in a way that the National Assembly will be befitting of legislative activities.

He however commended the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila for their innovations and transformation in the National Assembly.

Ogah described Lawan and Gbajabiamila as detribalised and transparent Nigerians who are committed to the development, peace and unity of the country.

He said: “where you have 109 senators with their aides, you have 360 Representatives members with their aides and other staff in that area. By the time you see that amount people are complaining about, you will see that the money is not even enough.

“Power has not been stabilized and the National Assembly is still burning diesel. Part of the money is going to be used for alternative power supply and you know the cost of power. So, the budget is not bad, it is something that can help this country to stabilise. If the National Assembly is to properly taken care of to stabilize, you will not have good laws.”

The lawmaker also commended the Federal Government for the availability of PMS in the country in this Christmas season.

He noted that there is availability of PMS in every filling station across the country and commended President Muhammadu Buhari for it and further urged marketers not to sabotage the Federal Government by hoarding the commodity in the yuletide period.

NUC dismisses staff over academic corruption

“This Christmas is unique because there is availability of fuel in all the filling stations in the country unlike the previous ones. Any filling station that you enter, there is fuel. There is no queue again in our filling stations. Criminality has also reduced, it is a Christmas we are celebrating with joy.

The Christmas will bring us liberation, the Christmas will bring us unity, the Christmas will bring us prosperity. Our message to you all is to be united. Let us say no to division because we are one and indivisible and when we are united, we will move mountains. When we are united, we will achieve the greatest peace,” he said.

Ogah who is a month old in the House of Representatives following the restoration of his mandate by the Elections Petition Tribunal and Appeal court urged the people to continue to support Buhari’s administration to reposition the country.

The lawmaker also disclosed that he has secured about 30 employment opportunities for unemployed graduates from his constituency in addition to the restoration of electricity and other numerous projects in the area.

He assured that he would continue to ensure that Ebonyi State gets full quota in federal appointments and other national entitlements, urging the people to be peaceful for the development of the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

