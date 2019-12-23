As the supreme Court affirmed the re- election of Governor Udom Emmanuel last week , the Akwa Ibom State chapter of People Democratic Party( PDP) has urged all the opposition parties to forget election battles and team up for development of the state.

Addressing a press conference in Uyo on Monday titled “As the Curtain Falls” the State Chairman of the party, Obong Paul Ekpo observed that PDP has provided leadership for Akwa Ibom since 1999 and appreciated the citizens for their support through the ballot box.

“As a party that has been the sole supplier of critical leadership manpower for our state since the return of democracy in 1999, we are deeply thankful to the citizenry of our state who have at every opportunity reaffirmed their belief and support for us through the ballot box.”

Ekpo noted that Akwa people were not overwhelmed by the temptation of what he described as the “temptation of testing the unknown or experimenting with the promised fantasies of various opposition during the last general election.

“Particularly, in the last elections, they stood firm in the face of intimidation, assaults, insults, mockery and all sort of unimaginable challenges. The kept their entire faith and reliance on the Only God, who determines the occupant of power, the only God of justice, equity and fairness and in turn that God didn’t put us to shame. “

Ekpo enjoined all oppositions to team up for development of the state as the battle of building the state has commenced.

“I can firmly announce that the battle of elections are over and done with, the battle of statehood must commence-this battle needs all hands to the pumps. This is a battle that must be fought with all our collective mights and won for the sake of history and posterity.”

‘This battle is the attainment of the Akwa Ibom project. It is the battle for the survival and identification of the Akwa Ibom persona; the struggle to attain our rightful place in the affairs of our nation and then truly launch ourselves into global limelight . “

The mantle of leadership has been handed back to Governor Udom Emmanuel to complete his full season of two terms and we join him in extending the olive branch to all our friends from other political parties, to join hearts, heads and hands with him to build an Akwa ibom of our dreams- a state which we can bequeath to our succeeding generations as a goodly inheritance without blemish. “

“We appeal to members of the opposition to accept the unity call of the Governor and contribute ideas, mobilize physical and spiritual support for the Governor in this his second and last term.” he said.

Ekpo maintained that the PDP has kept their doors opened for those who left the party to return

“As the Chairman of our great party, I will reiterate the fact that the doors of our party are open for all those seeking or desiring to join us afresh, or those returning home after a sojourn in strange political lands.”

“We can assure them that there will be no segregation or discrimination, as we are all one in the Akwa ibom project. I hereby direct all ward and chapter chairmen to create receptive environment for those intending to join us.”

