Asisat Oshoala has made the top three lists of contenders for the 2019 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women’s Player of the Year award.



For the African Youth Player of the Year category, Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze made the cut, having to slug it out with Achraf Hakimi of Morocco.



The list which was published on CAF’s website was trimmed down by votes from a CAF Technical & Development Committee and a panel of media experts with an emphasis on the nominees’ performance during the year under review, 2019.



African Women’s Player of the Year

Ajara Nchout (Cameroon & Valerenga)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)

Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & Beijing Phoenix FC)

