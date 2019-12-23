…Says bill is to make it independent

A member of the House of Representatives and Chairman, House Committee on Federal Roads Maintenance Agency ( FERMA), Hon Femi Bamisile , has clarified that a bill pending before the upper chamber of the National Assembly, was not targeted at scrapping the agency.

The federal parliamentarian, representing Ekiti South Federal constituency II, said the bill, which had passed through the second reading at the Senate was intended to make FERMA more financially independent to discharge its duty.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), spoke on Monday in Omuo Ekiti, headquarters of Ekiti East Local Government Area of Ekiti State while distributing rice and cash gifts to teachers , retirees and local government staff to mark the Christmas and New year’s festivities.

Bamisile said the clarification became imperative following media reports that a bill pending at the Senate seeking to scrap road maintenance agency, had scaled the second reading hurdles.

The federal lawmaker stated that “the Senate won’t scrap FERMA. What they are trying to do is to change the name and remove it permanently from the Ministry of Works, they want to make it independent.

“We, in the committee of FERMA watched the first and second readings. We realised that they want to excise the agency from the Ministry of Works to make it truly independent to be able to serve the people.

“At the last stage, the name will change from FERMA and all the stakeholders will be called to make contributions on how best to run the agency, because Nigerian roads are bad and the agency need over a trillion naira to fix the roads and the Federal Government can’t afford that.

“The independence will make it possible to bring in other stakeholders and private organisations to fund road maintenance projects in our country,” he said.

Bamisile added that the Federal Government has approved a sum of N32 billion for rehabilitation of roads across the six geopolitical zones of the country during the ongoing dry season.

“N22 billion was approved when the executive brought the bill. But we protested and made it clear that 75 per cent of our roads are bad. So, President Muhammadu Buhari increased the fund to N32 billion.

“Though FERMA is for Nigeria, but I will ensure that Ekiti is not cheated. Only N30m was earmarked for the rehabilitation of Ifaki -Omuo highway in 2019. But with my intervention, it has been jacked up to N870 million because of my insistence that Ekiti should not be neglected like before.

“We will definitely bring democracy gains to our people. It is going to be better off next year. The collapsed Erio bridge is almost completed. The government spent over N100m to fix the portion.”

Bamisile defended the rationale behind Buhari’s intention to borrow $29.6 billion to fund the 2020 appropriation law.

“Even the world power like America used to borrow money. Today, America is the largest debtor in the world.

“As representatives of the people, we are working with the executive closely and harmoniously, but we are not stooges of the executive . We are just partners who wanted to ensure that we work together for the development and growth of the nation.”

He praised Governor Kayode Fayemi for awarding the Ode-Isinbode-Ode road, assuring that the contractor will begin work soon after mobilisation.

Bamisile stated that the Federal College of Education approved to be sited in Omuo Ekiti will soon commence operation, saying the project was being stalled due to lack of funds.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

