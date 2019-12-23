Keffi (Nasarawa) – Students of Nasarawa State University, Keffi, have appealed to management to review downward the current tuition fees and other charges in the institution.

Mr Victor Tsaku, the President of the Students’ Union Government (SUG) of the university, made the call when he visited the Dean of Students, Dr Abdullahi Modibo, on Monday in Keffi.

According to Tsaku, the current economic hardship in the country has necessitated the call for reduction of all the fees being paid by students.

He added that the reduction would make the university comfortable for learning, noting that it would enable students of all strata of the society cope effectively.

“We sincerely appreciate the efforts of our Vice Chancellor, Prof. Suleiman Mohammed, on the ongoing physical developments in the university.

“However, we want to appeal that the tuition fees, cost of hostel accommodation and other charges be reviewed downward.

“This appeal is owing to the hardship occasioned by the current economic realities.

“A lot of students are sponsoring themselves in school; so high tuition fees and other charges often discourage them and increase the number of dropouts in our society,” he said.

The SUG president thanked the state government for supporting the university to excel, but decried shortage of hostels and lecture theatres, among others.

He urged government to release more funds for the institution in order to meet these demands and other challenges.

“We commend the efforts of the state government in supporting the university to grow.

“However, the university is in dire need of hostel accommodations and additional lecture halls, among others. So government should intervene,” he said.

Tsaku also appealed to management to allocate land for the union to enable it build its permanent secretariat.

He called on his colleagues to be law abiding and desist from all acts that could tarnish the good image of the institution.

Responding, Modibo, said he would table all the requests by the students before the university management for consideration. ( NAN)

