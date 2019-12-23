Lazio beat Juventus 3-1, their second win over the Turin giants in little more than two weeks, to win the Italian Super Cup on Sunday, the annual meeting between the Coppa Italia winners and Serie A champions.

Second-half goals from Senad Lulic and Danilo Cataldi won the match which was being played in Saudi Arabia for the second year running.

Lazio also beat Juventus 3-1 in Serie A on December 7, handing their opponents their first defeat under coach Maurizio Sarri.

Lazio, the Coppa Italia victors, went ahead after 17 minutes when Sergei Milinkovic-Savic laid the ball off for Luis Alberto to fire into the net.

That sparked a fight inside the Italian champions as they remained determined not to see a repeat of the 2017 Super Cup final, when they were beaten by Lazio.

