Famous controversial journalist, Kemi Omololu Olunloyo has revealed that she has retired from journalism to settle for evangelism.

Olunloyo who made this known on her Instagram page said disclosed that all her social media pages used for journalism would now be closed, while a new one, @evangelistkemi would be reopened as she kick starts her journey to lead people to Christ.

She stated:

All my Journalism verified accounts are now CLOSED on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. YouTube.com/KemiOlunloyoTV is still open. What’sapp also deleted and phone contacts deleted. Thank you for the memories during this last decade and 25-30 yrs. I miss all my fans during my Journalism days in Nigeria

I will only be serving God leading the youth to Jesus in 2020. Join @evangelistkemi

