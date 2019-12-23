Unknown gunmen have kidnapped the six-year-old son of Mr. Nengi Talbot, Bayelsa State Commissioner for Water Resources.

Vanguard learned that the toddler, identified as Antonio, was abducted, on Sunday at about 10.30pm. The gunmen, numbering about six were said to have stormed the Opolo Commissioners Quarters’ residence of their target and whisked away the toddler to an unknown destination.

