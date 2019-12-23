Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele and her husband, Rasheed Bello have taken to social media to celebrate their twin sons who clocked one over the weekend.

READ ALSO: Toyin Abraham Is Excited About Funke Akindele-Bello’s ‘Bele’



Rasheed, who shared pictures of him and his wife with his children on Instagram without unveiling them wrote, Forward forever backwards never #Bellos May our vision be 20/20 in 2020 🙏🏽 Amen @funkejenifaakindele Love you 😘

Daily Times reports that, there was jubilation both home and abroad especially because a prophet of doom had initially prophesied that the actress can never have a child of her own….only for God to step in and bless her with two boys at a time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

