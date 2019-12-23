Former Minister of Aviation and Peoples Democratic Party stalwart has said the attack on Deji Adeyanju on Monday morning was totally unacceptable.
Fani-Kayode said that ‘this represents a new low by those that are behind it. We hold the Government and their agents responsible and accountable for this wicked act. May God judge those behind it!
The attack on Comrade Deji Adeyanju @adeyanjudeji by Nigerian government sponsored hoodlums in the front of @PoliceNG is totally unacceptable. This injustice must stop! And to those who support this tyranny will surely reap it! Justice must prevail! @CNNAfrica @BBCAfrica @hrw pic.twitter.com/2tjnxZjnPL— Sammy Gyang (Super Producer) (@sammygyang) December 23, 2019
Reports have it that violence broke out and several activists were injured among them was Mr Adeyanju when some civil society
Deji Adeyanju & other coalition of civil society groups were attacked by Pro – Buhari Group {as they were heard chanting Sai Baba} during a peaceful protest at the National Human Rights Commission HQ in Abuja. pic.twitter.com/WPbstLXLFM— Gbemi Dennis™ (@GbemiDennis) December 23, 2019
The premises of the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, was stormed by civil society
Pro-government protesters have clashed with #FreeSowore demonstrators today at the @NhrcTweets HQ in Abuja, injuring prominent activist, Deji Adeyanju and other protesters calling for the release of detained journalist and opposition critic, Omoyele Sowore.— News Central TV (@NewsCentralTV) December 23, 2019
