Former Minister of Aviation and Peoples Democratic Party stalwart has said the attack on Deji Adeyanju on Monday morning was totally unacceptable.

Fani-Kayode said that ‘this represents a new low by those that are behind it. We hold the Government and their agents responsible and accountable for this wicked act. May God judge those behind it!

The attack on Comrade Deji Adeyanju @adeyanjudeji by Nigerian government sponsored hoodlums in the front of @PoliceNG is totally unacceptable. This injustice must stop! And to those who support this tyranny will surely reap it! Justice must prevail! @CNNAfrica @BBCAfrica @hrw pic.twitter.com/2tjnxZjnPL — Sammy Gyang (Super Producer) (@sammygyang) December 23, 2019

Reports have it that violence broke out and several activists were injured among them was Mr Adeyanju when some civil society organisation , CSOs, clashed in Abuja over the call for the enforcement of the human rights of Omoyele Sowore, the convener of RevolutionNow Movement, and other citizens unlawfully detained by the Department of State Services, DSS.

Deji Adeyanju & other coalition of civil society groups were attacked by Pro – Buhari Group {as they were heard chanting Sai Baba} during a peaceful protest at the National Human Rights Commission HQ in Abuja. pic.twitter.com/WPbstLXLFM — Gbemi Dennis™ (@GbemiDennis) December 23, 2019

The premises of the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, was stormed by civil society organisation , CSOs including Amnesty International, Rights and Accountability , SERAP, and other for freedom rally to impress on the commission to call for an end to the reign of impunity in the country.

Other group that believed the actions of the DSS were acting in the best interest of the nation also arrived the scene for a solidarity rally in support of the Federal Government and the security agencies.

Pro-government protesters have clashed with #FreeSowore demonstrators today at the @NhrcTweets HQ in Abuja, injuring prominent activist, Deji Adeyanju and other protesters calling for the release of detained journalist and opposition critic, Omoyele Sowore.



📸 @legitngnews pic.twitter.com/Ylu76X7X8r — News Central TV (@NewsCentralTV) December 23, 2019

