Laliga giants Atletico Madrid is set to hand Paris Saint Germain striker Edison Cavani a three-year deal when his contract with the French champions expires.

Atlético Madrid have agreed on terms which will see the Uruguayan move to Madrid next summer, According to Sky Italia.

Cavani will be a free agent in June 2020 and is free to leave the club with the same fate befalling captain and defender Thiago Silva who is reported to be angling at a return to his native Brazil.

Cavani has found the net 387 times in his 661 career matches that have involved Palermo, Napoli, and PSG.

Competition, however, has been on top gear this season for Cavani at PSG after the signing of Mauro Icardi from Inter in the summer with the club also having Neymar Junior and Kylian Mbappé in their attack.

The same competition is not short in his muted home either as Atleti currently boasts a striking arsenal of Morata, Diego Costa, João Félix, Correa and Saponjic.

