An Ondo State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Akure has remanded in prison custody, the pastor of the Sotitobire Praising Chapel, Alfa Babatunde.

Babatunde, was arraigned on Monday over his alleged involvement in the disappearance of a one-year-old child, Gold Kolawole, in his church on Sunday, November 10.

He was charged for conspiracy to kidnap and aiding kidnapping.

