Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka has said neither England nor Nigeria has approached him on his international career but he is open to playing for either country.

“I am always thinking about it but I haven’t made a decision yet,”

“No-one has been in touch but when I make a decision you will find out.” Saka said.

Born Nigerian parents, Saka is eligible to play for both Nigeria and England whom he has represented at youth level.

The 18-year-old Arsenal youth academy graduate said he is not in a rush to decide on his international allegiance.

The ongoing 2019/2020 season has proven to Saka’s breakthrough season, having made 15 appearances for the Gunners in the Europa Cup, Premier League and the English League Cup.

In January 2019, Saka became the first footballer born in 2001 to play in a Premier League match (Arsenal’s 4 – 1 win over Fulham) while he was 17.

Saka has so far been touted as one of the great home-grown talents of the Premier League similarly as Chelsea duo Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori who already chose the Three Lions of England over Nigeria.

With Mikel Arteta being appointed Arsenal new manager, Saka said he looks forward to working with the former Gunners captain.

“I have heard positive things about him and I am looking forward to working with him.”

Saka paid tribute to former Arsenal coach Unai Emery for giving him an opportunity in the first team.

“It’s just something I have always dreamed of, coming up from the academy to the first team,” Saka said.

“I have a lot of thanks to give him because he gave me so much confidence, he gave me my debut and he kept pushing me. I am grateful to him always.”

Saka and his Arsenal team will visit AFC Bournemouth on Boxing Day after playing out a goalless draw at Goodison Park on Saturday.

