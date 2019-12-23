Otuo (Edo) – Mr Pally Iriase , immediate past Deputy Cheif Whip of the House of Representatives, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s Social Investment Programme (SIP), and his administration’s investment in human capital development, has brought governance closer to the people.

The Former Owan Federal Constituency representative, stated this on Monday at Otuo, near Afuze, Owan East Local Governement Area of Edo, during the kick-off ceremony of skills acquisition training programme for no fewer than 300 women and youths in the constituency.

While noting that before Buhari’s administration, Nigerians knew almost nothing about social investment programme, he said that the President had introduced dynamism into what the SIP is all about.

According to Iriase, what is happening today is the realisation of my dream to have our people trained in skills that will make them self-sufficient, that will help them become entrepreneurs and alleviate poverty from Owan Federal Constituency,which I represented until recently.

“You will recall that the 2019 budget did not start early and it is only recently that releases came trickling in respect of projects and programmes that were contained in the 2019 budget.

“It is those projects that I facilitated that gave rise to what is happening today.

“My thanks is fully to the Federal Government for making human empowerment, social intervention a part of governance I’m Nigeria until the Buhari government came on board.

“As it is usual for some of us who love to be responsible representatives, we try to dove-tail our constituency outreach to the key policies of the Federal Government.

“It is my own little way to ensure that my constituency intervention fund were channeled appropriately to bequeath skill that will empower members of my constituency.

“I must commend the Federal Government for being determined to make life meaningful for the citizenry.

“This training, I am told, is in three parts, it is expected to equip the participants and empowered them as well. There is no way the government alone can progsied the needed jobs for all the citizenry.

“With this programme, the participants are expected to start a more independently life with the little starter pack that will be provided by the government at the end if the training,” he stated.

The former lawmaker particularly lauded the training on civil cultural and Agricultural Job Creation, which he said, apart from creating wealth through agriculture, would also promote environmental friendly agricultural practices.

The Dukedon of Otuo, Chief Segun Ojeabu, commended the government and Iraise for facilitating the programme.

Represented by one of his palace chiefs, Olorunda Ojeabu, the Dukedon that the training will enable the participants to depend on nobody but themselves for survival.

“They will not only contribute to their self development but the society as well,” he said.

The consultant of the training programme , Mr Isaiah Timothy, said the programme was intentional and meant to direct, guide and encourage the participants. ( NAN)

