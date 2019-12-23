House of Representatives member, representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa, Oyo state, Mr. Shina Peller has been arrested and detained by the Nigeria Police Force on Monday.

According to a statement released by Mr. Kola Popoola, Peller’s Press Secretary said that the Policemen at Moroko Police station, Lagos State were also said to have harassed and threatened to the lawmaker that he would be beaten and dumped in the cell.

Shina Peller

Popoola said Peller was at Moroko police station to bail some of Club Quilox’s customers who had allegedly parked on the road during a show at the Club

He called on the police authorities to immediately prevail on officers of , to release the lawmaker without delay.

The statement said ” Prior to the kickoff of the 36hours non-stop show which usually holds every year at Quilox, Hon. Peller had informed the concerned Lagos traffic authorities to avoid unnecessary traffic gridlock.

” On getting to Moroko police station, the police started harassing Hon. Peller and even went as far as seizing all his phones for no reason.

” The continuous harassment and unjust detain of a member of House of Representatives, Hon. Peller, by the police calls for urgent attention of the media, and the Inspector General of Police.”

