An alleged cultist, Kayode Abe, was on Monday brought before an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly shooting a man dead.

Abe, 29, was charged on three counts of conspiracy, murder and belonging to an unlawful society.

READ ALSO: Man shoot barber over 13-year-old’s haircut



Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Dooney Raphel, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Nov. 18 at about 9.00 p.m. at Tiye Town in Lekki, Lagos.

He said that Abe, who belonged to “Aiye Confraternity”, had fatally shot one Adewunmi Oloyo, 30, in his chest with a gun.

The alleged offences contravened Sections 41, 223 and 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate T. Agbona granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties each in like sum after listening to the facts of the case.

He adjourned the matter until Jan. 27, pending an advice from the Lagos State director of public prosecutions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

