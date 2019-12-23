Former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), former Head of Service, Dr. Adamu Fika, Governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti State), Aminu Masari (Katsina State) and others have been chosen by a group of Northern elders to reconcile Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, and the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The Northern elders according to a statement by Dr. Adamu Fika said the committee is made up of 10 members and is headed by a former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar ( rtd ), with Dr. Adamu Fika, as secretary.

could degenerate into that could disrupt the peace and security of the state and its , a group of Northern elders a committee to reconcile the two.

Others listed as peacemakers are Gen. Muhammadu Wushishi, Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim SAN, Senator Dalhatu Tafida, Dr. Umar Mutallab, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, and Sheikh Ibrahim Saleh.



He said the committee was working with the full understanding and cooperation of the Federal Government and initial contact has been made with His Excellency, the Governor of Kano, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as well as with His Highness, the Emir of Kano, Sarki Muhammadu Sanusi II. They have each confirmed to hold back from taking any further actions until the committee has fully undertaken and finalised this exercise of reconciliation and resolution.

The statement further revealed that they have respectively been mandated to call on all their supporters and sympathisers including social media operators to refrain from making statements, declarations, songs, articles, blogs and all actions inimical to the spirit and process of good governance, order and reconciliation. ”We call on everyone to hearken to the call of their principals.”

”May God Almighty continue to bless our country, grant us greater peace and prosperity, and may He bless, guide and protect our leaders. Amin.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

