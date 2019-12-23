The Ministries of Defence, Education and Police Affairs are expected to take the largest share of recurrent expenditure in the 2020 budget, The Daily Times findings have shown.

A breakdown of the top ten Ministries with highest recurrent spending in the budget reveals that the ministry of defence too the list with a recurrent expenditure of N784.59bn, and closely followed by ministry of education which has N501billion.

The police affairs and health ministries are also having N394billion and N359.33billion respectively as recurrent expenditure.

Similarly, the ministries of the interior, youths and sports development as well as the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) have a total recurrent spending of N219.46billion, N168.33billion, and N116.91billion in the 2020 appropriation act.

NYCN seeks national honours for Nigerians promoting youth development

The other ministries, departments and agencies of government that complete the top ten Ministries with highest recurrent expenditure also includes the ministry of petroleum resources with N75.96 billion, ministry of foreign affairs with N67.81billion and Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) with N59.60 billion.

Others include the ministry of agriculture and rural development with a recurrent expenditure of N58.69billion and the presidency with N46.56 billion.

