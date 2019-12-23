World Cup winner and West Ham legend Martin Peters has died aged 76, his family have announced.



Peters, who joined West Ham aged 15, spent 11 years with the club until he became Britain’s first £200,000 player in a move to Tottenham in 1970.

He scored for England in their 1966 World Cup final win over West Germany.West Ham said “the 1966 World Cup winner passed away peacefully” on Saturday after “a long and courageous battle with illness”.

