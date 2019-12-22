The Special Military Taskforce (STF), otherwise known as Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), mandated to restore peace in Plateau State, some parts Bauchi and Southern Kaduna, at the weekend took free medical outreach to two communities in Plateau, as a move to reward their corporation for peaceful coexistence.

The beneficiary communities of Langtang and Wase Local Government Areas of the State, has enjoyed synergy with the OPSH especially in the area of providing vital information to the taskforce that has led to the arrest of miscreants, hoodlums, and insurgents, says the Commander of the Force, Maj. Gen. Augustine Agundu.

Represented by the Chief of Staff of the Command, Brigadier General Muhammed Bello, the STF boss said the effort is an initiative of the Defence Headquarters, adding that more communities will enjoy same gesture before the end of 2019.

“This gesture will be replicated in Southern Kaduna and Riyom Local Government Area before the end of the year”, Agundu said.

Collaborating with an NGO known as Civil Military Relief Initiative (CMRI), the taskforce gave out drugs for malaria, typhoid, and conduct eye test, etc.

Also, relief materials such as food items, toiletries and other assorted items, were donated to the communities, our correspondent reports.

“We are also deploying a non kinetic approach aimed at winning the hearts and minds of the people, an initiative that has yielded result as we can now enjoy relative peace in the State.

“We had deployed kinetic means in dealing with the situation and have flushed out hoodlums, insurgents, dealing with them rootlessly”, Gen. Agundu said.

Appreciating the kind gesture, a youth leader in one of the communities simply identified as Victor Nden, laud the efforts of the taskforce for reaching out to their community.

Nden said the people of his community has longed yen for medical attention, calling on government to compliment the effort of the OPSH by providing medical facilities to reach the grassroots.

