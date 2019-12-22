No fewer than 100 students of the University of Abuja have been expelled by the institutions Senate for their involvement in examination misconduct.

According to a statement signed by the Head, Information and University Relations, Dr. Habib Yakoob, about 72 undergraduates were expelled, 28 post-graduate students while five undergraduate students were rusticated for one academic session.

The statement further disclosed that three other students were rusticated for one semester, while three fortunate students were left off the hook.

Aldo, three post-graduate students were rusticated for one academic session.

The Senate at its 174th regular meeting according to the statement, considered the report and recommendations of the central examination misconduct committee and after due diligence, approved the expulsion/rustication of the affected students.

The statement reads in part: “Among the undergraduate students expelled, 27 were in 400 level; 19 in 300 level, 16 in 200 level and two students in 100 level while five others were in their fifth, sixth and seventh session.

“The breakdown also shows that 47 of the expelled students were from the faculty of science, 23 from the faculty of management sciences, 20 from the faculty of social sciences, while 10 others cut across various faculties.

“The affected students have since been directed to handover any university property in their possession, including identity cards to their heads of department and unit. They were also advised to vacate the campus immediately.

“The University of Abuja wishes to reiterate that it is determined to ensure academic discipline among its staff and students, and that those who violate the rules and regulations of the institution would be appropriately disciplined.”

