Lagos – All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader Sen. Bola Tinubu, has eulogized Sen. Solomon for his contributions to the development of Lagos State and the political family in Nigeria.

Tinubu

In a statement on his 60th birthday anniversary, Tinubu described Solomon as an astute politician, experienced lawmaker and dependable ally.

According to Tinubu, Solomon’s credential as a progressive politician has never been in doubt.

“From the Alliance for Democracy, through Action Congress and now APC, Solomon has always been pro-people and an influential member of our political family.

“Solomon served diligently as Chairman of old Mushin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

“His imprints in the area of infrastructure and social amenities dot Mushin landscape.

“His GOS foundation continues to provide assistance in skills acquisition, educational development, micro-credit, healthcare and poverty alleviation,” Tinubu said in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Mr Tunde Rahman.

He said that while serving on critical committees, including Works, Sports, Rules and Business, Integration and Cooperation as well as Capital Market, Solomon contributed immensely to law-making in the National Assembly.

“I pray for continued good health and renewed vigour for you,” Tinubu said.

Solomon was a former Member, House of Representatives, representing Mushin and later Senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District from 2007 to 2011. ( NAN)

