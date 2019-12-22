The former governor of old Anambra State in the Second Republic and senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District Senator Jim Nwobodo has said that the united country our forefathers bequeathed to us Nigerians has collapsed.

Nwobodo also said he weep for this country: ‘I seriously weep for this country and I mean what I am is obviously not the kind of country we fought for.’

Nwobodo said that he contested an election during his school days at Ibadan and won, in the spirit of one Nigeria but lamented that spirit of one Nigeria has left Nigarians long ago as we are more divided in Nigeria today than ever before.

Nwobodo speaking with the Sun said: ‘That is one of the problems with Nigeria. The second term of President Muhammadu Buhari has just started. It’s barely one year in office and people have begun political calculations for 2023.

I am from the Southeast and we are not agitating as being reported in the media. Some people may be agitating, but definitely not the genuine people from Southeast . When people are talking, look at their person , level of education, intelligence and calibre . That would help you in giving consideration to their statement.

Our priority should be how to support the government to succeed for the good of Nigeria and not to distract the government with 2023 political calculations. You don’t waste your energy fighting for something you cannot control. People will decide when the time comes.

It’s too early for that. The current administration is barely a year in office for four years tenure. Such could be political distractions that might affect smooth governance. I am a politician, and for some of us, these things are frivolous.

Yeah, but that’s too early. There are lots of off-seaaon elections that are part of this administration. We just had Kogi and Bayelsa elections. There are several other elections that are being contested in court, and many of them might be upturned or upheld. So, it’s unwise to start talking about 2023 elections now. Let’s pray to God to survive next years that would herald the 2023 general elections.

No! It’s not needless, but the approach being used. We need to apply wisdom in the approach.

However, the best way to achieve peace, unity and development is to be fair and just to all component of the country. Be fair to everybody. If I own something with you, and every time you threaten to take it, then there won’t be peace. We should constantly talk about unity, peace and development of Nigeria.

That’s the way forward. I contested an election during my school days Ibadan and won, in the spirit of one Nigeria. From all indications, that spirit of one Nigeria has left us long ago. We are more divided in Nigeria today than ever before. It pains me so much that the united country our forefathers bequeathed to us has collapsed.

I weep for this country. I seriously weep for this country and I mean what I am is obviously not the kind of country we fought for. The media have a big role to generate discussions that would on peace, unity and development of Nigeria.

