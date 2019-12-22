The chairman of Anambra State Physical Planning Board, Barrister Chike Maduekwe, has charged personnel of the establishment to promote hard work and dedication to duty.

Addressing the staff and Management of the Board during their Festival of Carols and Nine Lessons, Barrister Maduekwe said that the reward for hard work is more work, adding that most of the staff have shown diligence in the discharge of their duties hence some of them were picked for special recognition for their outstanding performance during the year, charging them to keep up the good work.

The chairman thanked Governor Willie Obiano for the confidence reposed in the Board which is seen by the way he supports the Board, thereby making their work easier.

Also speaking, General Manager of the Board, Mr. Nwabufo Anene, said that the spirit of Christmas radiates love and charged the staff to show and sustain that love during this season and beyond.

Read Also: Adoke’s arrest will shed more light on issues surrounding (OPL) 245 – BMO

He thanked God for sustaining their life till the end of this year despite obvious challenges. Earlier in a sermon, the Pastor in-charge of St Peter’s Anglican Church, Amawbia, Reverend Thankgod Obidiegwu, charged Christians to put their faith in God so as to earn his protection.

He said that one with God is majority and as such needs not fear, stressing that they should put their trust in God as they will never be disappointed.

The Carol featured special renditions by the Board’s choir.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

