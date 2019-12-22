Senator Rufai Hanga has said that when the Peoples Democratic Party was in power the majority of Nigerians were blaming the party, but now that the All Progressives Congress in ruling the country they are doing the same thing.

Hanga who spoke to the sun said that until Nigerians changed their attitude, whoever comes into power will do the same thing.

He also warned the APC to be caution and tread very carefully, saying: ‘Three years are just like tomorrow. When we have opportunity, we tend to forget our past. We are often blinded by power and forget ourselves. We should learn from history.’

How Liverpool won Club World Cup

What can opposition do? I don’t think opposition can do anything. Our major problem is attitude. When PDP was at the helms of the affairs, people were blaming PDP for the abnormalities. Now that the APC is at the helms, it is still the same thing.

Until we change our attitude, whoever comes into power will do the same thing. I am sounding a note of caution to our people in the APC to tread very carefully.

Three years are just like tomorrow. When we have opportunity, we tend to forget our past. We are often blinded by power and forget ourselves. We should learn from history.

If we continue the way things are happening now, the future is doomed. This is a civil rule not a democracy. The most disappointing arm of government is the judiciary.

It is a major culprit. It is the tool used to do most of the things they are doing. If you did a wrong thing and the judiciary acted righty , it will not happen again.

But that is not always the case. When you suffer an injustice and you come for redress, nothing happens unless you have money or you are popular. People are not stupid, people can see.

They are using technicalities to bend the rules. My fear is that when people are pushed to the wall, people may decide to push back. People are doing things as if tomorrow will not come. Tomorrow will definitely come, nobody can stop it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

