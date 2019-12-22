Hundreds of Okwu Uratta community indigenes and her neighbours in Owerri North council area of Imo State last Wednesday thronged out in mass to free medical care organised for the community.

The programme which was organised by pharmaceutical giants, Orange Drugs Limited was part of the organisations’ effort to give back to the society.

Some of the services rendered at the medical outreach included free medical screening and drugs for common ailments, free soaps and free eye glasses.

Most of the beneficiaries were screened for HIV, blood sugar level, malaria, blood pressure and eye screening with many receiving free eye glasses. Children were also not left out as they were de-wormed.

Speaking during the exercise the President General of Okwu Uratta Development Union, Mr. Val Okara expressed joy that the company chose his community to express its corporate social responsibility, adding that the action would go a long way in improving the health status of the people of the community.

Okara lauded the company for integrating medical outreach into its operation by engaging in humanitarian activities and described the Orange Group free medical outreach as a huge success, disclosing that the exercise targeted every member of the community.

Also speaking, Dr. Mrs. Stella Onyeagboka, president general of Okwu Uratta Development Union (Women Wing) commended Orange Drugs Limited for choosing her community for the outreach programme, saying the exercise would leave behind a healthy community.

“We got this slot by providence. And it was the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri that allocated it to us. Today, have nothing less than 15 medical doctors and about 25 nurses and assistants.

Read Also: Gov Obiano flags off construction of Awka Millennium City

“My happiness is that so far, about 200 persons have been given free eye glasses after check with drugs, while many others have been treated for other ailments. We’re most grateful for the quality drugs our people are receiving after treatment and lab tests.

“Our people are overwhelmed about it and we want to thank Orange Drugs and the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri for choosing our community for this year’s event.

“By this singular exercise, we are going to have a healthy community. The children and aged are taken care of”, she said

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

