The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Enugu state has assured people of the state of a crime free yuletide and New Year celebrations.

The state Commandant, Everestus Obiyo gave the assurance while addressing heads of departments and units, area commanders and divisional officers in the 17 local governments areas in the state at the weekend.

Obiyo noted that adequate arrangements have been made to ensure that criminal elements in the state find it impossible to operate during the season.

“Flash points and difficult terrains that serve as criminal hide- outs have been marked and adequate surveillance mounted to nip any unwarranted move in the bud,” the commander assured.

He added that all entrance and exit points in the state are under close watch, stating further that “we are already monitoring movements and activities of the people.

“Full deployment of officers and men of the command has been made. All personnel on annual leave have been recalled to ensure that all hands are on deck.

“Enugu command is in collaboration with the state Ministry of Transport as well as other security agencies charged with the responsibility of management and control of traffic will ensure effective traffic control during and after the season,” he stated.

Obiyo urged motorists to be disciplined and to obey traffic rules and regulations, adding that patrol teams will be on hand to assist in clearing any congested point throughout the season.

The commandant warned all personnel of the command to adhere strictly to the operational order.

