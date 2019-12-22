‘Now they know the trouble Nigeria is in under the present administration’ Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said.

Nnamdi Kanu in a live broadcast on Saturday, speaking about former Chief of Army Staff, Gen Theophilus Danjuma’s ( rtd ), statement said” “Danjuma was prominent in the running of the zoo.

‘They are all under a satanic thought it rosy for them and never realized that Abba Kyari has other plans for them.

‘Now they know the trouble Nigeria is in under the present administration.

‘They know the truth that Buhari is dead and what we have is Jubril of Sudan but didn’t want to say the truth because they don’t want to prove IPOB is correct to the world.

“If we don’t do anything and do it quickly, it will be too late for us. Didn’t you hear what Danjuma said?

“I said it that two things will give us Biafra; the involvement of our women and the rising of our people in the United States.

“Do you know why Fulanis will rule the zoo for 100 years? It’s because they own the military, INEC and the judiciary.

“Danjuma, Uzor Kalu, Ifeanyi Ubah, all of them were warned and told that the only way you can survive is by supporting IPOB.”

Gen . Danjuma, speaking at the University of Ibadan in Oyo State, on Thursday, said: “In Yorubaland, everybody seems to have lost their voice, scared. And people appear not to care about what is happening. If I tell you what I know is happening in Nigeria today, you will no longer sleep.

“If you want details, I will give it to you privately.”

Also speaking on the same issue Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, former Avaition Minister and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP said Buhari is not Buhari but rather Jubril from Sudan?

He tweeted, “T.Y. Danjuma says if he were to reveal certain things to the public Nigerians would not be able to sleep.

“Is it possible that one of those things is that Buhari is not Buhari but rather Jubril from Sudan? I’m just wondering. Has @MaziNnamdiKanu been proved right? TELL US!”

