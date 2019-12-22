‘Now they know the trouble Nigeria is in under the present administration’ Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said.
Nnamdi Kanu in a live broadcast on Saturday, speaking about former Chief of Army Staff, Gen Theophilus Danjuma’s (
‘They are all under a satanic thought it rosy for them and never realized that Abba Kyari has other plans for them.
‘Now they know the trouble Nigeria is in under the present administration.
‘They know the truth that Buhari is dead and what we have is
“If we don’t do anything and do it quickly, it will be too late for us. Didn’t you hear what Danjuma said?
“I said it that two things will give us Biafra; the involvement of our women and the rising of our people in the United States.
“Do you know why Fulanis will rule the zoo for 100 years? It’s because they own the military, INEC and the judiciary.
“Danjuma, Uzor Kalu, Ifeanyi Ubah, all of them were warned and told that the only way you can survive is by supporting IPOB.”
“If you want details, I will give it to you privately.”
Also speaking on the same
He tweeted, “T.Y. Danjuma says if he were to reveal certain things to the public Nigerians would not be able to sleep.
“Is it possible that one of those things is that Buhari is not Buhari but rather Jubril from Sudan? I’m just wondering. Has @MaziNnamdiKanu been proved right? TELL US!”
