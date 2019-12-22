Leadership of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Anambra State chapter, has stated categorically that local government offices in the state needs more staff, saying there is no ghost workers in the system.

The President of the union, Comrade Chikwelu Adigwe, who stated this, bemoaned the high rate of staff scarcity in Local Government, which according to him, had thwarted the progress of works in the system.

Mr. Adigwe disclosed this while addressing journalists during his official inauguration as the new president of the union, at the NULGE Secretariat, Awka.

The new NULGE president observed that the last employment in the local government offices was in 2002 and presently resulting in high number of vacant positions in local governments.

“We don’t talk of ghost workers in Local Governments because we don’t payroll ourselves. We have a Central Payroll System.

“Right now in local governments, senior staff are messengers and cleaners, doing what junior staff should do.

“We have a listening Governor in the person of Willie Obiano. He is workers’ friendly Governor. All his policies are geared towards transforming the condition of workers in the state.

“The new leadership will present to him some of the challenges we have in the local government system. It is possible he is not aware.

“We will work harmoniously with the Governor to bring to table our challenges and solutions for effective delivery.

“I advise workers to be productive and responsive, especially now Governor Obiano has promised to increase salary once the IGR increases.

“So it is our collective responsibility to do so and achieve positive results,” Adigwe added.

Also speaking, the Publicity Secretary of the Union, Comrade Nnamdi Newke, promised to use his office to bridge the existing gap between the Central Union and local governments.

He called on the State Government to dedicate more schedule to Local Government workers and employ more staff in local governments to assist in course of increasing the state’s internally generated revenue.

