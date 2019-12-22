The Member representing Anambra East and West in the National Assembly, Hon Chinedu Obidigwe, has defined governance as doing what your constituents want.

Hon Obidigwe said the interest of the people in a true democratic system should be paramount before personal interest of every leader.

Obidigwe, who stated this in a media chat with journalists in Aguleri, said he was elected to the House of Representatives to attract democratic dividends to his constituency.

Obidigwe, who also used the opportunity to thank the God Almighty for leading him through the rigorous processes of litigation in the tribunal, vowed to reposition and transform the condition of every community under his constituency.

He words: “I represent my people at the National Assembly. They will decide what they want and I will go to the Assembly to make a case for them.

“Every Community has different needs. Some may be suffering from polluted water while some may not have water at all. So there are peculiar problems associated with the communities.

“To solve these problems, I had to engage stakeholders in each Community to be part of what we are doing.

“I will be having meetings with them every six months, where they will highlight their needs peculiar to them and we will solve it by God’s grace.

“Remember, I am not doing all these to challenge anyone, but to put smiles on faces, to make them happy. Though you cannot satisfy all, but once you satisfy the majority, you have satisfied your conscience”.

He urged his constituents to give him the necessary support and look inwards to ascertain what constituency projects to attract to them.

