Imo State Governor Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha says his administration would provide 5,000 affordable houses by 2023 to reduce housing deficit intense state.

Governor Ihedioha dropped the hints during the groundbreaking ceremony for “the Rebuild Imo Estate Phase 1,” at Azara-Owalla, Emekuku, Owerri North local area of the state.

He stated that in keeping to his administration commitment to tackle the housing deficit in the state, government has taken concrete steps to strengthen the Imo State Housing Corporation.

The Governor disclosed that a comprehensive plan was mapped out to provide affordable housing to both the middle and low income earners in the State.

“Part of the strategy involved partnership arrangements with primary mortgage institutions such as Federal Mortgage Bank, the Family Home Funds and other reputable private sector investors.”

Ihedioha also hinted that the target is to provide 5,000 affordable homes by 2023, in addition to a Social Housing Initiative which together will create about 25,000 jobs in the next four years.

The Rebuild Imo Estate Phase 1, is situated at Azara-Owalla Emekuku, along Owerri-Umuahia Road, less than 10 minutes drive from the state capital.

The groundbreaking ceremony was witnessed by the Chairman of Imo State Housing Corporation, Nze Ray Emeana, former Aviation Minister, Dr. (Mrs) Kema Chikwe, Hon. Amarachi Iwuanyanwu, Member representing Nwangele at the State Assembly; Hon. Philip Ejiogu, Member representing Owerri North at the House of Assembly; Hon. Anayo Onyemaechi, Member representing Owerri West and the General Manager, Imo State Housing Corporation, Arc. Chidi Okoli among many others.

