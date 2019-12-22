In line with his determination to diversify development and to make Awka a world class city, Governor Willie Obiano has opened up another area of development at Agu Awka, Anambra State.

This, he did, when he performed the groundbreaking and inauguration of construction facilities at the new site known as Awka Millennium City.

Awka Millennium City is a Public Private Partnership (PPP) project between Anambra State Government and M-P Infrastructure Ltd, a multi-sectoral investor in power, telecommunications, agriculture and infrastructure projects across Africa.

The city is located within the 3-Arms Zone in Awka and will also house the new offices and residences of members of the executive, judiciary and legislative arms of government. It is located off Adorable School junction, along the old Enugu/Onitsha expressway, Agu-Awka.

It will be completed in 30 months with the Phase 1 involving 25 hectares, out of the total 100 hectares which will be ready within 18 months.

The investment value of the project is $46.5 million with the state government donating the land as equity. Profit sharing ratio is 73% for M-P Infrastructure and 24% for Anambra State Government. Three percent has been reserved to fund community social responsibility projects.

Performing the groundbreaking, Gov Obiano said his administration had been investing heavily on human and material resources that would give the state a facelift and a pride of place in the society.

Gov Obiano observed that the city when completed would add to the number of housing estates his administration had attracted.

He noted it would be a state-of-the-art estate with international facilities that would give it a global recognition.

“The estate will boast of roads built to global standards, as well as drainage, paving, sewage systems, 24/7 security, fibre ducts, regular power, estate maintenance, amazing natural landscaping and parks for families to relax and play.

“It will have swimming pools, sports facilities, etc. It will come with 24 hours CCTV Surveillance and access control, underground cables, water treatment, sidewalks for jogging and sporting activities etc.”

In an address, the group CEO, M-P infrastructure Limited, Mr. Clem Nwogbo, said that the vision of the company was to streamline value chain and address the unmet needs of the citizenry.

For the Managing Director of Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency (ANSIPA), he said that the housing project is aimed at developing over one hundred hectares of land to help reduce housing deficit in the area.

The Commissioner for Housing, Mr. Michael Okonkwo, who expressed joy at level of work done believed that the vision of government would be achieved.

Members of the state house of assembly, royal fathers, as well as great sons and daughters of the state were at the groundbreaking ceremony.

