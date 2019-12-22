The Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie has chided the members of the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM) who are resident in Abuja and claiming to be in control of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State, stressing that genuine Edo APC members reside and are popular with the ordinary Edo people.

he Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has denied knowledge of an All Progressives Congress (APC) rally planned to hold in Benin City, on Friday, December 13.

Osagie was reacting to a statement credited to Col. David Imuse, alleging that Governor Obaseki is trying to destroy the APC in the state.

The governor’s aide said unlike the EPM members, true and genuine Edo APC members are not annexed in Abuja under the supervision of a godfather.

He said, “For the records, these people who reside and speak from their self-exile in Abuja are not members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State as genuine Edo APC members reside and walk freely on the streets. They not annexed in Abuja under the control and supervision of a godfather.”

He added, “Governor Obaseki, who is firmly in control of the APC in Edo State is resident in the state, among other genuine APC members. He is providing effective leadership for the party with the firm support of the people and therefore has no need whatsoever to leave the party.”

