Liverpool – Everton were held to a 0-0 home draw by Arsenal on Saturday in a dull English Premier League (EPL) clash.

However, the result did take a back seat to the development where both clubs named new managers to revive their fortunes within 24 hours.

Carlo Ancelotti, named as the new Everton manager barely an hour before the kickoff, got a first glimpse of the Toffees from the directors’ box.

So also was Arsenal’s new head coach Mikel Arteta who was appointed by the Gunners on Friday.

It was then a battle of outgoing caretakers —- Everton’s Duncan Ferguson and Arsenal’s Freddie Ljungberg.

It however failed to produce any fireworks, with Everton having the upper hand in a tepid first half.

Gylfi Sigurdsson hit the side-netting from a free-kick and striker Cenk Tosun could not get any direction on a sharp low cross by Tom Davies as the home side dictated proceedings.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford produced a superb reflex save to deny Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from close range shortly after the break.

That was just before an almighty goalmouth scramble nearly resulted in an own goal at the other end.

Neither side could find a breakthrough in the closing stages with Arsenal packing their defence to deal with a flurry of Everton crosses into their penalty area . (Reuters/NAN)

