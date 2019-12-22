Ibadan – Pastor David Olubunmi of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Mount Zion Cathedral , Bolumole, Ibadan, on Sunday urged Christians to reflect on the sacrifice made by Jesus Christ on the Cross of Calvary.

Olubunmi made the call at the 2019 Christmas Carol organised by the church in Ibadan, Oyo State, with the theme, “News Line”.

The cleric said the Christmas was a reflection of all the sacrifices Jesus Christ made for humanity on the cross, which man should demonstrate with others.

Just in: I’ll rather have a rubber stamp NASS that will bring progress to Nigeria – Gbajabiamila

Olubunmi said that the birth of Jesus brought salvation to mankind and also rescued humanity from sin, death, fear, grave and all forms of curses.

“The theme is all about the birth of our Lord Jesus. If you don’t know about Jesus and have not heard about Him, you have not started your Christian life.

“The sacrifice and price the Lord Jesus paid to save our souls can never be quantified, as demonstrated in John 3:16, Matthew 1:21 and Galatians 3:13.

“His birth brought us blessings – Philippians 4:19. Any blessing we have at all in this life is given by the Lord,’’ he said.

The pastor, therefore, called on individuals to identify with Jesus so that His birth and sacrifices on the cross for them would not be in vain.

Olubunmi prayed for peace and security in Oyo State and the country at large as Christians celebrate Christmas globally. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

